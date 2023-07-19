Zaka Asharf calls on Balighur Rehman

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures for development of cricket in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf on his elevation as Chairman PCB Management Committee and expressed the hope that he will utilise his best energies for the betterment of cricket under him.

Balighur Rehman said Pakistan cricket team is one of the best teams in the world and its performance will further improve and it will achieve more acclaim. He said it is a good omen that international cricket events are being held in Pakistan.

Zaka Asharf expressed the resolve to run the PCB affairs in a better way. Zaka Ashraf briefed governor Balighur Rehman on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan. He said Asia Cup will once again be held in Pakistan after a lapse of 15 years, adding that four matches will be held in Pakistan this year.