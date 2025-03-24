Open Menu

Zaka Becomes Pakistan’s First PMI-CP Certified Construction Professional

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:16 PM

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

With over 20 years of experience in high-rise construction, his expertise is now internationally recognized

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Zaka ul Mustafa Awan has made history as the first Pakistani to earn the PMI-CP (Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects) Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI), USA.

With over 20 years of experience in high-rise construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and project leadership, his expertise is now internationally recognized.

As a seasoned engineering and project management professional with a proven track record in managing complex construction projects, his certification highlights his dedication to excellence in project delivery, digital transformation, and sustainable construction practices in Pakistan.

Zaka ul Mustafa aims to leverage his certification to lead large-scale projects, mentor industry professionals, and drive innovation in the country’s construction sector.

His achievement sets a benchmark for professionals seeking global certifications, advancing Pakistan’s role in international construction project management.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lead From Industry First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

1 minute ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

2 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

6 minutes ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

25 minutes ago
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

32 minutes ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

35 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ..

Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

42 minutes ago
 New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting ..

New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year des ..

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..

47 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete ..

Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan