Zaka Becomes Pakistan’s First PMI-CP Certified Construction Professional
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:16 PM
With over 20 years of experience in high-rise construction, his expertise is now internationally recognized
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Zaka ul Mustafa Awan has made history as the first Pakistani to earn the PMI-CP (Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects) Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI), USA.
With over 20 years of experience in high-rise construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and project leadership, his expertise is now internationally recognized.
As a seasoned engineering and project management professional with a proven track record in managing complex construction projects, his certification highlights his dedication to excellence in project delivery, digital transformation, and sustainable construction practices in Pakistan.
Zaka ul Mustafa aims to leverage his certification to lead large-scale projects, mentor industry professionals, and drive innovation in the country’s construction sector.
His achievement sets a benchmark for professionals seeking global certifications, advancing Pakistan’s role in international construction project management.
