Zakat And Ushar Meeting Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Zakat and Ushr Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, and Secretary Zakat and Ushr Mian Abrar Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on the departmental affairs, and informed about the proposed amendments to the Zakat and Ushr Act 2018.
The special assistant ordered to make all committees including Zakat and Ushar Council active soon. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, transparency and merit will be ensured in the institution, no funds will be used outside of Zakat expenditure, 24 thousand 400 local Zakat committees will be used in screening the beneficiaries.
Philanthropists will be encouraged to provide assistance to the deserving through the platform of Zakat and Ushar Department, the program of 4480 million will be spent on the principle of merit and transparency in terms of 12 programs, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah said that the current Zakat Directed to digitize the expenditure data, he further said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the unnecessary obstacles in financial assistance to the beneficiaries should be removed immediately, all the data on the Zakat Monitoring and Allocation board should be digitized as soon as possible.
Funds will be given on priority basis for the children of poor families to acquire modern, technical and Islamic education.
