Zakat cheques worth Rs 20 mln forwarded to committee: Chairman

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Zakat cheques worth Rs 20 millions were forwarded to district Zakat committee to meet essential needs of exactly 2158 deserving people in Ramazan.

District Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Abdul Razaq Raja told APP that all the deserving people would start receiving concerned messages on their mobile phones through number of 8257 in the upcoming week.

Unveiling details, he said that the registered needy people would get Rs 19,460,844 in the form of "guzara allowance", while Rs 1,190,376 be offered to blind people in shape of "regular guzara allowance".

Abdul Razaq Raja said all-out steps were being taken to provide Zakat at doorstep of deserving strata of the society in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.