Zakat Cheques Worth Rs20 Million Issued In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Zakat cheques worth Rs20 million were forwarded to district zakat committee to meet essential needs of 2158 deserving people for current month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-fitr.

District Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Abdul Razaq Raja informed this scribed here on Sunday.

He said the deserving people would receive messages on their mobile phones through number of 8257 in the upcoming week.

Unveiling details, he said that needy people being registered and Rs194,60844 would be distributed among them in form of "guzara allowance", while Rs119,0376 would be distributed among blind people as "regular guzara allowance".

Abdul Razaq Raja said that steps were taken to provide Zakat to the poor at their doorsteps.

