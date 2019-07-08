UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakat Committees Superseded In Setled Districts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Zakat Committees superseded in setled districts

The Provincial Government on the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Ushr Council, has superseded the District Zakat Committees of settled Districts for a period not exceeding one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government on the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Ushr Council, has superseded the District Zakat Committees of settled Districts for a period not exceeding one year.

It was notified by Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

The persons holding office as Chairman and members of the District Zakat Committee shall cease to hold office with immediate effect under sub-section 2 of section -19 of the ibid Act.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Inadequate CBIS causing trains delay: National Ass ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan asks ASF to complete inquiry in ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt to launch its own poverty reduction: Mahmo ..

1 minute ago

Motorway police foils smuggling bid, arrest 3 accu ..

1 minute ago

CPO forms committee to probe women torture case

8 minutes ago

Success of NHMP based on team work : AD Khowaja

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.