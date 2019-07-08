Zakat Committees superseded in setled districts

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government on the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Ushr Council, has superseded the District Zakat Committees of settled Districts for a period not exceeding one year.

It was notified by Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

The persons holding office as Chairman and members of the District Zakat Committee shall cease to hold office with immediate effect under sub-section 2 of section -19 of the ibid Act.