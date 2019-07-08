Zakat Committees Superseded In Setled Districts
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:37 PM
The Provincial Government on the recommendations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Ushr Council, has superseded the District Zakat Committees of settled Districts for a period not exceeding one year
It was notified by Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.
The persons holding office as Chairman and members of the District Zakat Committee shall cease to hold office with immediate effect under sub-section 2 of section -19 of the ibid Act.