Zakat Council approves release of 400mn for marriages of deserving girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The fifth meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usher Council here Friday approved release of Rs400 million to district councils for marriages of deserving girls.

The meeting that was attended by members and concerned officials also discussed the future agenda.

The meeting also approved release of 12.8 million rupees to major hospitals for treatment of poor patients.

Council also approved 131.3 million rupees for Zakat-Paid contract workers and increase of forty percent in salaries of employees.