Zakat Council approves Rules & Regulations for 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat, Ushr Council held 64th meeting here Wednesday in the Committee Room of Benevolent Fund Building with chairman, Engineer Omar Farooq in the chair.

Secretary Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare, Manzoor Ahmad and Deputy Secretary Tanvir Ahmad, other members including Maulana Mohammad Kafeel, Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Dr Rifat Aziz, Shagufta Gul, Mubashir Raza and others attended the meeting.

The council discussed different agenda items and in light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan reviewed schemes of different departments in detailed.

On this occasion, the members of the council unanimously approved Rules and Regulations 2021 for the distribution of funds of Zakat & Ushr Department and also the six months salaries of the paid employees for the period of January to June 2021.