Zakat Council Chairman Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Wednesday held an open court (khuli kutchehri) at his office to directly hear and resolve citizens’ grievances.
Residents from different areas presented their complaints, which he personally reviewed. Several issues were resolved on-the-spot, while others were forwarded to the departments concerned with directions for swift action.
Rana Munawar Ghous said the initiative was in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of delivering public service at people’s doorstep.
He noted that a province-wide modern sanitation system is being developed, with efforts underway to transform villages into model settlements.
He further highlighted the introduction of reforms in the revenue system to facilitate citizens and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life by utilizing all available resources.
