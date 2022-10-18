UrduPoint.com

'Zakat Day' Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

'Zakat Day' observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :District Zakat & Ushr Committee observed Zakat Day and held an awareness walk here on Tuesday.

The walk was held from district Zakat Committee office to circular road, participated by the District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat, field staff and a large number of officials.

The officers of department met with philanthropists and businessmen of the city and provided them information about the Zakat distribution process and appealed to pay Zakat as it was our religious obligation also.

He said that a sum of Rs1.783 billion had so far been distributed among 987,000 deserving people in the district during the last four years.

He appealed to the wealthy people to come forward and take part in the noble cause by paying their Zakat for the welfare of the poor, destitute and needy segment of the society.

Later, the participants distributed pamphlets among the people.

Related Topics

Poor Road From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

1 hour ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

1 hour ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assetsâ€™

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.