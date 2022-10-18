'Zakat Day' observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :District Zakat & Ushr Committee observed Zakat Day and held an awareness walk here on Tuesday.

The walk was held from district Zakat Committee office to circular road, participated by the District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat, field staff and a large number of officials.

The officers of department met with philanthropists and businessmen of the city and provided them information about the Zakat distribution process and appealed to pay Zakat as it was our religious obligation also.

He said that a sum of Rs1.783 billion had so far been distributed among 987,000 deserving people in the district during the last four years.

He appealed to the wealthy people to come forward and take part in the noble cause by paying their Zakat for the welfare of the poor, destitute and needy segment of the society.

Later, the participants distributed pamphlets among the people.