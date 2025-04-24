Zakat Day Observed:
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Zakat Day was observed on Thursday at the central office of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Committee, marked by a special appearance from Chairman Rana Munawar Ghous Khan.
During the event, the Chairman interacted with the participants and listened to the concerns of those seeking financial assistance through the program.
Addressing the gathering,he emphasized that allowances such as subsistence grants and support for the visually impaired were now being disbursed through mobile banking, following biometric verification.
He said that the data of beneficiaries was fully digitized to ensure transparency in zakat distribution.
Officials of the department briefed the Chairman on the need for an increased zakat budget, stating that only then could all eligible individuals be supported effectively.
In response, Rana Manawar Ghous assured that efforts would be made to allocate special funds based on the population of each district to improve the reach of zakat assistance.
He also urged philanthropists to pay their zakat on time, stressing the importance of timely contributions in keeping the hearths of deserving families burning.
