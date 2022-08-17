Zakat Day observed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Zakat and Ushar committee on Wednesday observed Zakat day at its office.

District Officer Zakat and Ushar Committee Sharjeel Badar said the committee had distributed amount among deserving people.

Data of the needy people had been computerized, he added and urged the business community to donate maximum amount for the noble cause.

Member of the SCCI and President of Commission Agents Committee of Grain Market Haji AbdulQayyum Umar Khel were also present.