'Zakat Day' Observed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :District Zakat and Ushar Committee Sargodha observed the 'Zakat Day', here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held at District Zakat and Ushar Committee offices. Representatives of petrol Pump Association Malik Muhammad Nadeem and Rao Muhammad Mushtaq were also present.

District Zakat Officer Sharjeel Badr said that the Zakat and Ushar department disbursed Zakat among the deserving people according to Shari'ah.

He said that Zakat beneficiaries were being provided with Guzara allowance, blind allowance through mobile banking after biometric verification and the data of the beneficiaries had been computerized.

He appealed to the wealthy people to come forward and take part in the noble work by paying their Zakat to the department.

