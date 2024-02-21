'Zakat Day' Observed In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The District Zakat and Ushr Committee Sargodha observed the 'Zakat Day', here on Wednesday.
Representatives of the traders association met District Zakat Officer Muhammad Yaqoob Jappa. He told traders that the Zakat & Ushr Department distributes Zakat among the poor and needy according to Sharia.
He said the deserving Zakat recipients were being provided with sustenance allowance, blind allowance after biometric verification through mobile banking.
Yaqub Jappa said the Zakat budget available to the Zakat & Ushr Department is insufficient compared to the poverty rate.
''There is need for an increase in this amount and this is only possible when the rich people deposit their Zakat amount in the accounts of the Department of Zakat and Ushr and the traders should contribute their share in this good work'', he said.
