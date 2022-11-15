UrduPoint.com

Zakat Dept Disbursed Rs 17.83 Bln During Last Four Years

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Zakat dept disbursed Rs 17.83 bln during last four years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Zakat & Ushr Department Punjab has so far distributed a sum of Rs 17.83 billion among 987,000 needy families across the province during the last four years.

The wealthy people should come forward and take part in the generous cause by paying Zakat of their wealth for the welfare of the poor, destitute and needy segment of the society rather than fulfilling their religious obligations.

These views were expressed by District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat at the end of an awareness walk held under the aegis of District Zakat & Ushr committee here on Tuesday.

The walk was started from the office of district zakat committee to Kotwali road, participated by a large number of officials and civil society.

The Zakat officers met with philanthropists and businessmen of the city and briefed them about the transparent Zakat distribution process.

Later, the participants distributed pamphlets among the people.

