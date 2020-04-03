Zakat dept releases Rs 1.45 bln for deserving people

Punjab Zakat and Ushr department has released more than Rs 1.45 billion for distribution of zakat among deserving people in the wake of lockdown in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Punjab Zakat and Ushr department has released more than Rs 1.45 billion for distribution of zakat among deserving people in the wake of lockdown in the province.

This was disclosed by the Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shoukat Ali Laleka while presiding over a departmental meeting here on Thursday, says a handout.

He said the amount was distributed through Telenor Easy Paisa to one hundred and sixty thousand deserving people.

Secretary Alamgir Ahmed Khan, Administrator Mohammad Aslam Ramey and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Shaukat Ali Laleka said, out of this amount, Rs 700 million were provided by the Punjab Government while the remaining amount was approved by Zakat and Ushr Council.

He said that Rs 9000 would be distributed to regular deserving people while Rs 12000 to blind people.

The minister said that all deserving people would be able to receive their entire amount from Telenor Easy Paisa Shops/ Outlets / Franchise and there would be no deduction on this amount, adding that the Zakatdepartment had paid the service charges to Telenor Easy Money fromits provincial account.