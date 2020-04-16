UrduPoint.com
Zakat Deptt Releases 1.8b For Distribution: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:09 AM

Punjab Zakat and Ushar department have released Rs. 1. 8 billion for distribution to the unemployed laborers and daily wagers during the lockdown in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):Punjab Zakat and Ushar department have released Rs. 1. 8 billion for distribution to the unemployed laborers and daily wagers during the lockdown in the province.

This was stated by Minister for Zakat and Ushar Shaukat Ali Lalika, while presiding over a departmental meeting here on Wednesday.

Zakat Secretary Alamgir Ahmed Khan, Administrator Mohammad Aslam Ramey and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Shaukat Ali Lalika said that in first phase Zakat department has distributed Rs 252.66 million to 28074 deserving people of six districts including Chiniot, Chakwal, Khushab, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah), adding that within the next 10 days, distribution of remaining funds would also be completed in all the remaining districts of the province.

Shaukat Ali Lalika said that this amount would be paid at a rate of Rs 9,000 per person through 'Telenor Easy Paisa' and there would be no any deduction on this amount.

Secretary Alamgir Ahmed Khan and Administrator Mohammad Aslam Ramey said that Zakat and Ushar department had a comprehensive plan for the welfare of those affected people by the lockdown under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Bazdar.

They said that instructions were issued to the concerned staff at the district level to ensure payment of funds to the needy persons at their doorstep.

