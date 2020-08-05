Zakat deptt seeks deserving people list for guzara allowance by Aug 15

Deputy Administrator Zakat & Usher Multan division, Mahar Ismail Syal said that they have sought list of deserving people from local zakat commitees for guzara allowance by August 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Administrator Zakat & Usher Multan division, Mahar Ismail Syal said that they have sought list of deserving people from local zakat commitees for guzara allowance by August 15.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy administrator Zakat Mahar Ismail said that there were 558 zakat committees across the district while each committee will recommend names of 14 deserving people from their areas respective.

He said that the names of recommended people will be sent to Punjab government for financial assistance through Zakat funds, under the directions of provincial minister for Zakat & Usher Shoukat Ali Laleka.

He said that Rs 9000 each guzara allowance to recommended people will be distributed through easy paisa.

Ismail said that transparency will be ensured in all process so that deserving people affected due to corona virus pandemic could avail the assistance.