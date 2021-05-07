Zakat deptt starts distribution of adhoc allowance among deserving persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Zakat & Ushr department started distribution of 2nd half yearly installment of adhoc allowance among deserving persons of Zakat.

In this regard, Rs 9000 will be given to deserving persons, while Rs 12000 would be given to visually impaired people.

According to official sources, an amount of over Rs 95.4 million will be distributed among 10,583 zakat deserving people and Rs 5.9 million among 491 unsighted persons.

The registered persons after receiving a message from 8257 can receive the amount for any UBL Omni center without any deduction.