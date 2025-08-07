Zakat Fund Estimated At Rs 3.26bn For FY 2025-26: Chairman
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council, Imtiaz Khan said here Thursday that the Zakat fund for the fiscal year 2025-26 is estimated at approximately 3.26 billion rupees.
Additionally, with the expected funds from the Federal government, the total budget may reach up to 4 billion rupees.
Planning for the utilization of these funds has already been done in advance, and the proposed plan includes transparency in expenditures and savings.
He expressed these views while presiding over the 14th meeting of the Provincial Zakat and Ushr Council held here. Officers from the department and council members were also present at the meeting.
During the session, a detailed briefing on the annual budget for 2025-26 was given to the council. Discussions were held regarding facilitating eligible recipients of Zakat in the province, the policy distribution for Roshan Mustaqbil and Sahara Cards, the Special Healthcare Program, and the proposed budget details for hospitals at the provincial level.
Several important decisions were made by the council during the meeting.
While addressing the session, the Chairman of the Zakat Council said that the annual budget for 2025-26 will be utilized effectively for deserving Zakat recipients.
The current funds will be distributed fairly among the maximum number of eligible individuals in the province. The Provincial Council aims to facilitate the beneficiaries of Zakat and simplify the disbursement process so that more people can benefit from this government initiative.
He also mentioned that considering the current budget, a savings plan will be implemented to ensure that deserving recipients can receive their funds throughout the year without any interruption.
