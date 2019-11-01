UrduPoint.com
Zakat Fund Released To Patients Of 13 Hospitals: Minsiter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Zakat and Ushr department Friday released funds of over Rs 70.03 million to 13 hospitals of Lahore for providing free treatment facilities to the deserving patients.

Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika distributed cheques to the medical social officers of the hospitals in a ceremony.

Administrator Zakat Punjab Muhammad Aslam Ramay, Deputy Administrator Field Muhammad Sajjad Babar, concerned social medical officers and other officers of Zakat department were also present.

The minister said 25 lakh rupees to Ganga Ram Hospital similarly 35 lakh rupees to Services Hospital, Rs 40 lakh to Lahore General Hospital, Rs 50 lakh to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rs 67.

5 lakh to Gulab Devi Chest Hospital, one crore five lakh rupees to Mayo Hospital, one crore fifteen lakh rupees to the PIC, 16.25 lakh rupees to Fountain House, 77.5 lakh rupees to Anmol Hospital, 55 lakh rupees to Shaukat Kkanum hospital, 42.5 lakh rupees to Jinnah Hospital, 50 lakh rupees to Children Hospital and Rs 25 lakh had been released to Gurki hospital.

The minister directed that further transparency and betterment in health welfare committees should be ensured for providing free treatment and medicines to the deserving patients.

