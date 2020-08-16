UrduPoint.com
Zakat Funds To Be Provided To 100,000 Poor Deserving People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Zakat funds to be provided to 100,000 poor deserving people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council Sunday approved the provision of zakat funds to 100,000 deserving beneficiaries as Rs. 12,000 per persons each for the treatment and livelihood.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with Chairman Zakat Engineer Umar Farooq in the chair. Deputy Secretary Muhammad Fayyaz, Secretary Admin Zakat Mubashir Khan Members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi, Maulana Kafil, Shaukat Ali Khan, Ms. Shagufta Gul, Ms. Dr. Rifat Aziz attended the meeting.

In addition to the relevant officers of the Zakat and Finance Departments, the District Chairmen of the merged districts also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the launch of online system for the council from October, provision of dowry fund, group secretaries, shortage of staff, and treatment of deserving poor patients in major hospitals of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the Council said coordination with the rapid development of technology is essential. The council should be setting up on modern lines, but it is the responsibility of all of us to disburse the Zakat fund to the deserving people in a timely manner and to provide all possible facilities to the deserving people at their doorsteps.

