Zakat Management System launched to ensure transparency in distribution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Zakat Management Information System to select deserving people through computer and ensure transparency in the distribution process.

KP Social Welfare Department here Thursday arranged a training session to aware Chairman District Zakat Committees, District Audit Officers and concerned staff regarding Management Information System.

In first phase Zakat Committees of eleven districts would be given training regarding the system.

Addressing the training, Secretary Social Welfare, Muhammad Idrees stressed upon the trainees to make efforts for the success of new system and ensure transparency in Zakat distribution adding it would strengthen confidence of people on the department.

He said new system would facilitate people and address problems in zakat distribution process.