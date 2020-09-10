UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakat Management System Launched To Ensure Transparency In Distribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Zakat Management System launched to ensure transparency in distribution

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Zakat Management Information System to select deserving people through computer and ensure transparency in the distribution process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Zakat Management Information System to select deserving people through computer and ensure transparency in the distribution process.

KP Social Welfare Department here Thursday arranged a training session to aware Chairman District Zakat Committees, District Audit Officers and concerned staff regarding Management Information System.

In first phase Zakat Committees of eleven districts would be given training regarding the system.

Addressing the training, Secretary Social Welfare, Muhammad Idrees stressed upon the trainees to make efforts for the success of new system and ensure transparency in Zakat distribution adding it would strengthen confidence of people on the department.

He said new system would facilitate people and address problems in zakat distribution process.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

16 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

31 minutes ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

1 hour ago

Senate body unanimously passed a resolution to ack ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam stressed equal rights for women: MPA

4 minutes ago

Virus tracing app goes live in Scotland

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.