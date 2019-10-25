Zakat officers to ensure transparent disbursement of Zakat: Minister

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Zakat and Ushr Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika has said that districts Zakat officers will ensure the transparent disbursement of Zakat among the needy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Districts Zakat Officers here on Thursday.

The minister directed the officers that process of formation of Local Zakat Committees should be completed as soon as possible in place of administrators.

Effective auditing and monitoring of Local Zakat Committees and Zakat receiving institutions should be ensured, he maintained.

He said that funds under the head of Subsistence Allowance in Zakat Budget 2019-20 had been increased whereas Subsistence Allowance for blind persons had been increased from Rs 120 million to Rs 180 million.

He said quarterly installment of Subsistence Allowance for the deserving people had been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000.

Punjab Administrator Muhammad Aslam Ramay said that during the fiscal year of 2018-19 funds of more than Rs 4 billion had been disbursed among more than 311000 deserving persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that an approval of Zakat budget of more than Rs 6 billion has been granted which is more than over 1 billion as compare to last year's budget.

While, orders of regularization of 30 officials deputed in Zakat department have also been issued on this occasion.

Zakat Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika, Zakat and Ushr Council Chairman Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz and Zakat and Ushr Secretary Alamgeer Ahmad Khan appreciated the performance of field officers regarding disbursement of more than 96% amount under the subsistence allowance.