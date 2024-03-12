Zakat to be distributed after a break of 2 years in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the KP Department of Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare was held here while adviser to Chief Minister on Social Welfare Mashal Azam Yousafzai in the chair.

Secretary Social Welfare Anila Mahfouz in her briefing on the projects, budget and issues of the department informed the meeting that not a single penny of the Zakat has been distributed in the province for the last 2 years.

She said that due to lack of Zakat and Ushr Council, Zakat was not distributed and the summary of establishment of Zakat and Ushr Council is ready wherein 4402 local zakat committees are established in the province with 10 Darul amaan and 25 women facilitation centers.

She was told that 12 Child Welfare Homes and 4 Zamung Kor Centers have been established for the protection of children wherein189 children in child homes and 995 children are being provided in Zamung Kor.

Secretary Social Welfare Anila Mahfouz disclosed that 3 Dar-ul-kafala centers have been established to make beggars respectable citizens and a total of 853 beggars are under surveillance in Darul kafals. However, she said, 84,159 deserving people are benefiting from services in 11 shelters.

Adviser Social Welfare Mashal Azam Yousafzai directed the meeting that a shelter should be built in Khyber at a place where everyone can access it and Afghan siblings should be accommodated in the shelter on priority basis.

She said it should be ensured that Zakat payments should be made to the deserving people. The social welfare department should collect the data of deserving people in the province, Mashal Azam Yousafzai said. There is a need to review the living allowance for financially weak people, Mashal Azam Yousafzai added.