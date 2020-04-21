Zakat, Usher Committee Sargodha issues Rs 65 m to deservings

N the direction of Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika, Zakat and Usher Punjab department has released Rs 1.8 billion for the unemployed daily wagers affected by lockdown while the District Zakat and Usher Committee Sargodha has issued a huge sum of Rs 65 million in this regard

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):On the direction of Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika, Zakat and Usher Punjab department has released Rs 1.8 billion for the unemployed daily wagers affected by lockdown while the District Zakat and Usher Committee Sargodha has issued a huge sum of Rs 65 million in this regard.

The money was being paid to the deservings through Telenor Easy paisa as Rs 9,000 per person.

This was stated by Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gara chairman of the Zakat and Usher Committee of the District during a meeting.

He said that the amount was being paid in the amount of Rs 9000.

All deserving can receive their entire amount from Telenor Easy paisa Shops and there would be no deduction on this amount, he added.

District Zakat Officer Sargodha Sharjeel Badar said the department had paid Telenor Easy paisa with service charges from its provincial account and issued instructions to ensure the concerned staff that payment of deservings to their doorsteps.