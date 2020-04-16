UrduPoint.com
Zakat & Usher Deptt Multan Recommends 8468 Daily Wagers /labourers For Financial Assistance

Deputy Administrator Zakat & Usher Multan division, Mahar Ismail Syal said that recommendations of 8468 daily wagers/labourers affected due to lockdown from Multan district were sent to Punjab government for financial assistance Rs 9000 each

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Deputy Administrator Zakat & Usher Multan division, Mahar Ismail Syal said that recommendations of 8468 daily wagers/labourers affected due to lockdown from Multan district were sent to Punjab government for financial assistance Rs 9000 each.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Deputy administrator Zakat Mahar Ismail said that two lac daily wagers /labourers were selected across Punjab for assistance through Zakat funds, under the directions of provincial minister for Zakat & Usher Shoukat Ali Laleka.

He said that the deserving people were selected through local Zakat committees and sent to the government.

He said that disbursement of Rs 9000 each started to the recommended people through telenor easy paisa. He said that SMS was sent to eligible people through 3737 and they could receive their money from any easy paisa shop.

Ismail said that transparency was ensured in all process so that deserving people affected due to lockdown after corona virus pandemic could avail the assistance. He informed that only the eligible person could withdrawal the cash from easy paisa after biometric verification.

He said that it was rapid transaction and informed that all the eligible people would get their financial assistance in a week.

