Zakat, Ushr Committee Chairman Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Zakat and Ushr Committee Punjab Chairman Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Saturday held an open court at Municipal Committee Sillanwali.
During the session, he listened to public issues and issued orders for their resolution. Later, he inspected various ongoing development projects in his constituency, including Chananpura road, 127 Shumali road, ZiaShaheed road, and the Sillanwali to Farooka road.
He directed officials to expedite construction work and emphasized that no negligence in the quality of road construction would be tolerated.
He instructed that best standards must be ensured in all ongoing projects.
Talking to APP, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare and development of the people.
He said that several new projects were launched in district Sargodha, some of which had already been completed, while the rest would be completed soon.
