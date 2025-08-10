Zakat, Ushr Committee Chairman Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, held an open court (khuli kacheri) on Sunday at his office Chak no 120 SB, a suburban area of Tehsil Sillanwali, to directly hear public grievances.
Citizens from the area presented their complaints and problems. He personally listened to issues and directed relevant officers to resolve them on a priority basis. Several complaints were addressed on the spot, while others were marked for further action.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the event was held under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure public service at people’s doorstep.
He highlighted that a comprehensive sanitation system is being developed across the province, and swift progress is underway to transform villages into model settlements.
He also mentioned the introduction of modern reforms in the revenue system to facilitate citizens and reiterated the government’s commitment to serve people and improve their quality of life by utilizing all available resources.
