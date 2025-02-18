Zakat & Ushr Department Run On Zakat Collected Through Banks During Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:34 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) District Zakat Officer Chiniot Muhammad Habib met with philanthropists regarding the voluntary payment of Zakat and informed them that the entire system of the Zakat and Ushr Department was run on the Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan.
Zakat was collected from the wealthy people under Shariah orders and paid to the poor, needy and widows. The philanthropists were further informed that under the administration of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department, Zakat was paid in the form of subsistence allowance to widows, disabled and poor. The method of distribution of Zakat was very clean and transparent.
The subsistence allowance was paid through mobile banking and after biometric verification. A message was sent to the mobile number of the deserving person for payment and the deserving person receives the money from any Easypaisa shop by showing the message.
In addition, in addition to paying the fees of deserving students undergoing training in technical training institutions, scholarships were also given and that scholarships are also paid from the Zakat fund to poor children studying in colleges, universities and religious schools.
Moreover, free medicines are also given to patients entitled to Zakat through hospitals for treatment.
It was further informed that due to various reasons, there had been a continuous decline in the collection of Zakat for the last few years and thus, due to the low availability of Zakat fund, there has also been a significant decrease in the financial assistance to the deserving persons. This trend is a sign of the Islamic welfare state.
The theory of Zakat and Ushr was rejected and therefore the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department decided to launch a special campaign in this regard so that voluntary Zakat can be collected from the philanthropists and religious people and the financial assistance to the deserving people can continue in a proper manner. On this occasion, a strong appeal was made to them to actively participate in the payment of voluntary Zakat and demonstrate their full cooperation in the campaign launched by the Zakat Department. In this regard, the business community assured their full cooperation.
