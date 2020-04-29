Zakat & Ushr deptt releases Rs 54.9 mln for 6100 deserving persons

On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Zakat and Ushr department issued funds of Rs 54.9 million for 6100 unemployed daily wagers affected by coronavirus lockdown in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Zakat and Ushr department issued funds of Rs 54.9 million for 6100 unemployed daily wagers affected by coronavirus lockdown in the district.

Chairman zakat & Ushr Committee Kasur, Sheikh Abdur Razzaq and district zakat officer Kasur Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed Khan told the media that Rs 9,000 each were being given to 6100 persons as a stipend.

For this purpose, lists were compiled transparently through local zakat committees.

The payment of amount to deserving people are being ensured throughEasy Paisa after their bio-metric verification, they added.