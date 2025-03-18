Zakat,Ushr chairman holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Zakat and Ushr Committee Chairman Rana Munawar Ghous on Tuesday held an

open court at the District Commissioner's office to address public grievances.

He received applications from people and listened to their concerns besides issuing

directives to resolve the issues.

The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was fully

committed to make province prosperous, he said.