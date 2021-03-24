Zakir Afridi assumes charge as Secretary PHE

The newly posted Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir Hussain Afridi assumed charge of his duty here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly posted Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir Hussain Afridi assumed charge of his duty here on Wednesday.

After assuming charge, he was given a detailed briefing about all ongoing and completed development schemes of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed strict adherence to merit and transparency in timely completion of all development schemes and continuation of the all old projects.

He directed the examination of the water of all water supply schemes and cleansing of water tanks on regular basis and ensuring of the registration of illegal water connections and recovery of fixed target of revenue within a period of two months.

The secretary urged upon the officers of the department for guaranteeing transparency in the tendering and repair work and said that the performance of all officers would be reviewed both on individual and collective bases.

The officers showing better performance would be appreciated while poor performers would face disciplinary action.