Zakir emphasized for more partnership of Pak-Russia in energy sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Energy cooperation has emerged as the most prominent feature of bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan as the former is a major oil and gas producer, and Pakistan is a developing country with immense energy needs.

Pakistan is facing an energy shortage. In the current energy mix, the electricity shortfall is 3,000 to 3,500 mega watt per day and the gas shortfall is estimated to reach 477 mmcfd in 2020-21. Through Russian cooperation and support, this gap can be minimized to significant level, observed Chairman, Pakistan Russia Business Council of FPCCI, Zakir Jaffer in a meeting of the council, said a release on Wednesday.

The meeting held at Federation House, the Headquarters of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , via Zoom Link was attended by the representatives of different organizations of energy sector. Besides, Vice President FPCCI, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Chairman-Pakistan Institute of Petroleum, Asim Murtaza, consultant from Russian Trade Office Islamabad Petr Kiselev and and Basit Rauf , Director General, International Marketing Division, (Europe and America) of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Directors of PRBC attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various proposals/models to promote trade relations between the two countries; including the removal of trade barriers.

Petr Kiselev from Russian Trade Office in Islamabad and former chairman of PRBC , Farooq Afzal emphasized on exchange of frequent trade delegations to raise awareness about the trade and investment potential existing on both sides.

The business communities could also be engaged for promotion of bilateral trade through webinars and other digital methods of exchange of information.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russian Federation, Shafqat Ali Khan , in a message, appreciated PRBC's vision and the goals set, and its targeted efforts for promoting trade and investment.

He assured, on behalf of his Embassy , of full cooperation and support to Pakistani businessmen in getting maximum possible ease in doing business with Russia. Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was one of such mechanisms to review entire spectrum of economic relations, he said.

Chairman PRBC Zakir Jaffer called for the use of national currencies for trade and investment among the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for promoting mutual trade and investment.

" It will be a big breakthrough, if the trade and investment in SCO members begins in national currencies instead of US Dollar," he remarked.

He said his council would play its due role in convincing Pakistan and Russia governments to sign Preferential Trade Agreement , which would further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.