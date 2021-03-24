UrduPoint.com
Zakir Hussain Afridi Takes Charge As Public Health Engineering Secy

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior bureaucrat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir Hussain Afridi Wednesday took charge as Public Health Engineering secretary.

During first meeting, he was briefed on ongoing uplift projects of the department.

Afridi directed for maintaining transparency and quality during execution of the projects and stressed timely completion of uplift projects for public welfare.

He said the water testing procedure and cleanliness of water tanks should be further modernized besides illegal water connections be registered and target revenue collection must be ensured within two months period.

He also stressed to ensure transparency in repair works and tendering of schemes at all cost.

He said the performance of all officers would be reviewed individually and collectively adding those with good performance would be encouraged while incompetent would be taken to task.

