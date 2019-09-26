Zakir Hussain Randhan posted as Additional Director Local Govt. Hyderabad

Sindh government on Thursday posted Zakir Hussain Radhan, an officer of (BS-19) as Additional Director, Local Government department, Hyderabad while Nasarullah Abbassi was transferred and directed to report to Service, General Administration & Coordination Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh government on Thursday posted Zakir Hussain Radhan, an officer of (BS-19) as Additional Director, Local Government department, Hyderabad while Nasarullah Abbassi was transferred and directed to report to Service, General Administration & Coordination Department.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday the Chief Secretary Sindh, Zakir Hussain Radhan will hold the additional charge of the post of Regional Director (BS-20) Local Government, Hyderabad in addition to his own duties, being the senior most officer, till further orders.