Zakir Jaffar moves Islamabad High Court against indictment in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Accused Zakir Jaffar on Monday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the indictment of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Accused Zakir Jaffar's father stated that the trial court had indicted 12 accused in murder case on October 14.

He said the trial court had given the impression that the indictment was made in accordance of the wishes of prosecution.

The lower court had given the impression that the indictment process was just a practice and charges could be framed on the allegation leveled by the police.

The petitioner prayed the court to turn down the decision of lower court for indicting accused in the murder case.