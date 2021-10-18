UrduPoint.com

Zakir Jaffar Moves Islamabad High Court Against Indictment In Noor Mukadam Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Zakir Jaffar moves Islamabad High Court against indictment in Noor Mukadam case

Accused Zakir Jaffar on Monday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the indictment of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Accused Zakir Jaffar on Monday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the indictment of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Accused Zakir Jaffar's father stated that the trial court had indicted 12 accused in murder case on October 14.

He said the trial court had given the impression that the indictment was made in accordance of the wishes of prosecution.

The lower court had given the impression that the indictment process was just a practice and charges could be framed on the allegation leveled by the police.

The petitioner prayed the court to turn down the decision of lower court for indicting accused in the murder case.

Related Topics

Murder Police October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

2 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

9 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

23 minutes ago
 Death Toll From South India Floods Rises to 35

Death Toll From South India Floods Rises to 35

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army grabs National Baseball C'ship

Pakistan Army grabs National Baseball C'ship

2 minutes ago
 Frustrated India killing civilians in nook and cor ..

Frustrated India killing civilians in nook and corner of IIOJK: APHC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.