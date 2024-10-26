Zakir Naik meets FCCI delegation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Renowned religious scholar and preacher Dr Zakir Naik met a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Saturday.

He termed his stay in Pakistan memorable, saying it encouraged him to further expand his efforts to dispel apprehensions against Islam.

Senior Vice President (SVP) FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha said that Faisalabad Chamber had 10,000 members who actively support preaching-related activities. He appreciated the logical and convincing presentation of islam by Dr Zakir Naik.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa was also present.