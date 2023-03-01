UrduPoint.com

Zakura, Tengpora Carnages Part Of India's Ongoing Genocidal Drive In IIOJK: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders paying rich tribute to the victims of Zakura and Tengpora massacres on their 33rd anniversary, Wednesday, have reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, more than innocent 50 people were martyred and dozens others injured when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Zukoora and Tengpora areas of Srinagar on this day in 1990.

The APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Engineer, Hilal Ahmed War, Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Javed Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Dr Masaib and Muhammad Aaqib in their statements, today, said massacres like and Zakura and Tengpora carnages are part of the ongoing genocidal drive by India in the occupied territory. They deplored that 33 years have passed but families of the victims of Zakura and Tengpora carnages are still awaiting justice.

They said, memories of Zakura and Tengpora massacres are still fresh in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leaders said India has made IIOJK the most militarized zone in the world where Indian troops are involved in the killing of innocent people for the last over 7 decades. They said Zakura and Tengpora like bloodbaths have unmasked the brutal face of Indian troops. Indian Army has committed scores of massacres since January 1989 in the occupied territory, they said, adding that 96,180 Kashmiris have fallen to the Indian bullets during this period.

The APHC leaders said no power on earth can suppress the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK and the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

They said that the international community must take notice of genocide of Kashmiris by India. UN War Crimes Tribunal must initiate proceeding against the Indian troops involved in all incidents of mass killings in IIOJK, they added.

