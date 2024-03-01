Zakura, Tengpora Massacres Part Of Ongoing Genocidal Drive In IIOJK: APHC
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have paid rich tributes to the victims of Zakura and Tengpora massacres on their 34th anniversary on Friday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, more than 50 people were martyred and dozens others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Zukoora and Tengpora areas of Srinagar on March 1, 1990.
The APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Adv Arshad Iqbal, Khawaja Firdous, Engineer, Hilal Ahmed War, Javed Ahmed Mir, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Ms Hafza Begum, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Maulana Masaib Nadvi and Muhammad Aaqib in their statements, said carnages Zakura and Tengpora were part of the ongoing genocidal drive by India in the occupied territory.
They deplored that 34 years have passed but families of the victims of Zakura and Tengpora carnages are still awaiting justice. They said, memories of Zakura and Tengpora massacres are still fresh in the minds of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The Hurriyat leaders said IIOJK has become the most militarized zone in the world where Indian troops are involved in the worst kind of human rights violations. India army has committed scores of massacres since 1989 in the occupied territory, they said and vowed that no power on earth could suppress the ongoing freedom movement of the Kashmiris.
They demanded initiation of impartial proceedings under the UN War Crimes Tribunal against the troops involved in the deadly massacres including Zakura and Tengpora tragedies.
The leaders expressed the hope that Kashmiri martyrs’ blood would not go waste and the Indian defeat was writing on the wall.
