(@FahadShabbir)

The United Sates, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The United Sates, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interests, including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The US envoy thanked Pakistan for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.