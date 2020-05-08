Zalmay calls on Chief of Army Staff; discuss regional security situation

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS reiterated that Pakistan's support towards peace process was a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.