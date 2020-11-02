UrduPoint.com
Zalmay Calls On COAS; Discuss Afghan Peace Process, Border Management: ISPR

Zalmay calls on COAS; discuss Afghan peace process, border management: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters.

The US envoy discussed regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan during the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Ambassador Zalmay appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards mutual objective of peace in the region, it added.

