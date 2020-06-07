UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zalmay, COAS Discuss Afghan Refugee Issues; Diverse Bilateral Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Zalmay, COAS discuss Afghan refugee issues; diverse bilateral matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Sunday.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the US envoy and COAS during the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan Reconciliation Process and Pakistan - Afghanistan border.

Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

3 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.