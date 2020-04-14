Zalmay Khalilzad And Austin Scott Miller Visited Islamabad On April 14
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:58 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller visited Islamabad on April 14.
In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad and General Miller discussed the United States’ ongoing efforts for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s military leaders reaffirmed their support for U.S. efforts and renewed their commitment to act to advance a political settlement to the conflict.