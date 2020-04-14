UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zalmay Khalilzad And Austin Scott Miller Visited Islamabad On April 14

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:58 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited Islamabad on April 14

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller visited Islamabad on April 14

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller visited Islamabad on April 14.

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad and General Miller discussed the United States’ ongoing efforts for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s military leaders reaffirmed their support for U.S. efforts and renewed their commitment to act to advance a political settlement to the conflict.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Resolute Austin April

Recent Stories

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

9 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

39 minutes ago

DHCA rolls out e-Licences for doctors, nurses

46 minutes ago

EU, Canada Say Humanitarian Exceptions to Sanction ..

11 minutes ago

Families of Doctors Killed by COVID-19 to Receive ..

11 minutes ago

IGP addresses video conference with CPP

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.