Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

ISPR says that both sides discuss the issues of mutual interests and overall regional security situation including Afghanistan reconciliation process.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Service Public Relations said here on Friday.

The military’s media wing said that the issues of mutual interests and overall regional security situation including Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed.

COAS reiterated that our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause,” said the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The army chief also told him that their support towards peace process was a manifestation of their good will towards the cause.

Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

