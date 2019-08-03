UrduPoint.com
Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On COAS

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in continuation of ongoing discussions and efforts for success of peace process in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations here, both the dignitaries agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals and shared the steps taken in that regard.

Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's whole-hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein.

The COAS said Pakistan would play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.

