Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Foreign Minister Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and updated him on the US-Taliban peace deal scheduled to be signed on the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and updated him on the US-Taliban peace deal scheduled to be signed on the day.

During the meeting took place in Doha where he would represent Pakistan at the signing ceremony of peace deal, the foreign minister said that Pakistan hoped for intra-Afghan dialogue after the US-Taliban peace deal, a foreign ministry press release said.

He viewed that Afghanistan would need the support of the international community for its reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue its efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

