Zalmay Khalilzad, FM Qureshi Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad, FM Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

United States top negotiator for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday has met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.During the meeting, both the leaders discussed Afghan peace process and regional security

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) United States top negotiator for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday has met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.During the meeting, both the leaders discussed Afghan peace process and regional security.

They also deliberated on overall law and order situation.It is to be mentioned here that US envoy is in Pakistan on one-day visit.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan truly supports political and peaceful solution to the Afghanistan issue.During a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the FO spokesman said, Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban."We hope the peace process is concluded soon and leads to an intra-Afghan dialogue and reduction of violence in Afghanistan," he added.

