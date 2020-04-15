Zalmay Khalilzad, Gen Scott Miller call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

Zalmay Khalilzad, General Scott Miler and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss regional security situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed overall regional situation including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan reconciliation process.

The Army Chief emphasized that amidst Covid-19 situation, we should not lose track of hard earned achievements for the Afghan peace process and peace and stability in the region.

He also updated them on Pakistan government's efforts for peace and Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for international community to help alleviate the issues confronting developing world in present circumstances.